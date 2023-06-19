American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

