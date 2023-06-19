Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

