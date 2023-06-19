Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

