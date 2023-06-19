Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Raised by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

