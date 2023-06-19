Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $94.35

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.35.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

AMBA opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $1,549,361 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ambarella by 53.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

