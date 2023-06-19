Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $494.79

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $494.79.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $459.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.03. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

