Analyzing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alerus Financial pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.72 $40.01 million $1.92 10.08 Bank of America $115.05 billion 2.02 $27.53 billion $3.33 8.77

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10% Bank of America 21.85% 11.72% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alerus Financial and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank of America 2 6 10 0 2.44

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $36.77, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Bank of America beats Alerus Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM segment offers solutions to meet clients’ needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and no

