Analyzing EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and EG Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.32 -$6.98 million $0.42 61.91 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bristow Group and EG Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bristow Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Bristow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 0.98% 2.05% 0.88% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Volatility & Risk

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bristow Group beats EG Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions. Its global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About EG Acquisition

(Get Rating)

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

