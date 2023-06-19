Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 13.4 %

ANZUW opened at $0.04 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 2,387.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,614 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

