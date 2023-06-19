Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.74. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.79 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

