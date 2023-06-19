Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $5,380,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

