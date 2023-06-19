Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.
ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
