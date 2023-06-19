Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $233.00 at Evercore ISI

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.21.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.36 and a 52-week high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

