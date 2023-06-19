Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

