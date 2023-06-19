Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,469,205.48 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.