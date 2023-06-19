Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aurizon Trading Up 4.8 %

Aurizon stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Aurizon has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

