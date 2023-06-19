Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

