Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

