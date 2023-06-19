Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 142 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 151,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

