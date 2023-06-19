Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 24,426 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $46,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after acquiring an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 161,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $75.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.