Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 25,964 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.



The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.



