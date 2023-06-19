Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $246.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

