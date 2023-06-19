Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,528 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.66% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,003,782,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $42.94 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $255.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

