Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,550,105,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

