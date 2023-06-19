Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

