Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

