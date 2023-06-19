Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.