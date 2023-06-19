Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 33,988 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

