Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,977 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $721.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.