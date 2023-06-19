Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

VXUS opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

