Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

