Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.