Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.67 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.28.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

