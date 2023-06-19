Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $24.12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 147,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 389,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

