Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.