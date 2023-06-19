Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

