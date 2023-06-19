Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,112 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

