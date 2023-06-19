Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

