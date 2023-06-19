Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

