Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 315 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

