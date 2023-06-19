Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 618 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

