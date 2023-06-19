Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,392 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

