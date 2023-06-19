Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 88 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $197.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.