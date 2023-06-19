Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hays and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $237.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Hays.

Dividends

Profitability

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hays pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hays and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Hays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hays and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.14 Automatic Data Processing $16.96 billion 5.39 $2.95 billion $7.83 28.27

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. Hays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Hays on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

