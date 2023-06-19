AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2,900.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,800.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,569.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,489.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.