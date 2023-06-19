AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 122.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 572,221 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

