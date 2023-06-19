B. Riley Begins Coverage on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

