Bangor Savings Bank Buys 43 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.55. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

