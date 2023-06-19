Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.83 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.