Bangor Savings Bank Has $400,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.24 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.