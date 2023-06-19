Bangor Savings Bank Has $487,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

